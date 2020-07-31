GrubHub (GRUB) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, Brad Erickson from Needham assigned a Hold rating to GrubHub (GRUB). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $70.20, close to its 52-week high of $73.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 53.4% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for GrubHub with a $66.60 average price target, implying a -5.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $73.43 and a one-year low of $29.35. Currently, GrubHub has an average volume of 4.8M.

Grubhub, Inc. operates as an online and mobile food-ordering company, which connects diners with local takeout restaurants. Its online and mobile ordering platforms allow diners and corporate businesses to order directly from takeout restaurants in the United States and London. The firm’s products and services include Grubhub, Seamless and Eat24 Mobile Apps and Mobile Website, Grubhub, Seamless, Eat24 and MenuPages Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery Services, Grubhub for Restaurants, Technology and Fulfillment Services, Point of Sale Integration, Restaurant Websites and Mobile Applications and Allmenus. Grubhub was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

