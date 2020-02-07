GrubHub (GRUB) Gets a Sell Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Sell rating on GrubHub (GRUB), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 68.5% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for GrubHub with a $51.50 average price target.

Based on GrubHub’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $27.72 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.15 million.

Grubhub, Inc. operates as an online and mobile food-ordering company, which connects diners with local takeout restaurants. Its online and mobile ordering platforms allow diners and corporate businesses to order directly from takeout restaurants in the United States and London.