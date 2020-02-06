GrubHub (GRUB) Gets a Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Egbert maintained a Hold rating on GrubHub (GRUB) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 47.5% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Spotify Technology SA, and Facebook.

GrubHub has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $50.36, a -6.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on GrubHub’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $27.72 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.15 million.

Grubhub, Inc. operates as an online and mobile food-ordering company, which connects diners with local takeout restaurants. Its online and mobile ordering platforms allow diners and corporate businesses to order directly from takeout restaurants in the United States and London.