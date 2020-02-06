GrubHub (GRUB) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

In a report released yesterday, Brad Erickson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on GrubHub (GRUB). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.60.

Erickson has an average return of 37.0% when recommending GrubHub.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is ranked #3944 out of 5875 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GrubHub is a Hold with an average price target of $49.18, implying a -13.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

GrubHub’s market cap is currently $5.12B and has a P/E ratio of 1333.33. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.39.

Grubhub, Inc. operates as an online and mobile food-ordering company, which connects diners with local takeout restaurants. Its online and mobile ordering platforms allow diners and corporate businesses to order directly from takeout restaurants in the United States and London.