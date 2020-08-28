GrowGeneration (GRWG) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 78.2% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GrowGeneration with a $16.33 average price target, which is a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

GrowGeneration’s market cap is currently $718M and has a P/E ratio of 596.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.30.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GRWG in relation to earlier this year.

GrowGeneration Corp. retails hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. The company owns and operates a chain retail hydroponic and gardening stores and an online e-commerce store, HeavyGardens. Its stores sells various products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology, hydroponic and aquaponic equipment, and other products needed to grow indoors and outdoors. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

