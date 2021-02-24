GrowGeneration (GRWG) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Buy rating to GrowGeneration (GRWG) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $50.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.7% and a 79.9% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GrowGeneration with a $58.33 average price target, implying a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $67.75 and a one-year low of $2.62. Currently, GrowGeneration has an average volume of 3.06M.

GrowGeneration Corp. retails hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. The company owns and operates a chain retail hydroponic and gardening stores and an online e-commerce store, HeavyGardens. Its stores sells various products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology, hydroponic and aquaponic equipment, and other products needed to grow indoors and outdoors. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.