GrowGeneration (GRWG) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on GrowGeneration (GRWG), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GrowGeneration is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.50.

The company has a one-year high of $67.75 and a one-year low of $4.53. Currently, GrowGeneration has an average volume of 2.06M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GRWG in relation to earlier this year.

GrowGeneration Corp. retails hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. The company owns and operates a chain retail hydroponic and gardening stores and an online e-commerce store, HeavyGardens. Its stores sells various products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology, hydroponic and aquaponic equipment, and other products needed to grow indoors and outdoors. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.