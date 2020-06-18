Groupon (GRPN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained a Hold rating on Groupon (GRPN) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 71.4% success rate. Ju covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Headhunter Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Groupon is a Hold with an average price target of $25.00, representing a 15.2% upside. In a report released today, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on Groupon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $374 million and GAAP net loss of $214 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $578 million and had a GAAP net loss of $42.49 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GRPN in relation to earlier this year.

Groupon, Inc. operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. The firm provides marketing services by selling vouchers through online local marketplaces. It operates through North America and International segment. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell on January 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

