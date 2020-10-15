Groupon (GRPN) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Groupon (GRPN), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 69.8% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Zillow Group Class C, and Zillow Group Class A.

Groupon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.71.

The company has a one-year high of $63.20 and a one-year low of $9.60. Currently, Groupon has an average volume of 2.38M.

Groupon, Inc. operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. The firm provides marketing services by selling vouchers through online local marketplaces. It operates through North America and International segment. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell on January 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.