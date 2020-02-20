Groupon (GRPN) Receives a Buy from UBS

UBS analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Buy rating on Groupon (GRPN) today and set a price target of $2.90. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.74, close to its 52-week low of $1.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Sheridan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 71.7% success rate. Sheridan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Groupon has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.29.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.82 and a one-year low of $1.70. Currently, Groupon has an average volume of 8.73M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Groupon, Inc. operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. The firm provides marketing services by selling vouchers through online local marketplaces. It operates through North America and International segment.