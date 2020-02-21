Groupon (GRPN) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

Catie Powers- February 21, 2020, 8:18 AM EDT

Barclays analyst Deepak Mathivanan maintained a Sell rating on Groupon (GRPN) yesterday and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.70, equals to its 52-week low of $1.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 70.3% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Mercadolibre, and GrubHub.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Groupon is a Hold with an average price target of $2.40, implying a 39.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $1.60 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.82 and a one-year low of $1.70. Currently, Groupon has an average volume of 9.21M.

Groupon, Inc. operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. The firm provides marketing services by selling vouchers through online local marketplaces. It operates through North America and International segment.

