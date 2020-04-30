Groupe Gorge SA (GGRGF) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Baptiste de Leudeville maintained a Hold rating on Groupe Gorge SA (GGRGF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Leudeville is ranked #2259 out of 6525 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Groupe Gorge SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.51.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.55 and a one-year low of $11.50. Currently, Groupe Gorge SA has an average volume of 39.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Groupe Gorgé SA engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following business divisions: Protection of High Risk Installations, Smart Safety Systems, and 3D Printing. The Protection of High Risk Installations segment projects and services alike, the Protection of High-Risk Installations division of GROUPE GORGÉ designs, assembles, installs and maintains integrated solutions in the areas of protection against industrial, natural or terrorist hazards. The Smart Safety Systems segment focus on drones, robotic systems and simulation. The 3D Printing segment engages in the broadening of its range of machines and plastic materials. Groupe Gorgé was founded by Jean-Pierre Gorgé on November 3, 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.