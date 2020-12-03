Groupe Gorge SA (GGRGF) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on December 1, Douglas Lindahl from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Groupe Gorge SA (GGRGF), with a price target of EUR13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Lindahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 53.1% success rate. Lindahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Siemens Energy, and Sulzer AG.

Groupe Gorge SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $15.69.

Groupe Gorge SA’s market cap is currently $192.8M and has a P/E ratio of 13.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -14.59.

Groupe Gorgé SA engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following business divisions: Protection of High Risk Installations, Smart Safety Systems, and 3D Printing. The Protection of High Risk Installations segment projects and services alike, the Protection of High-Risk Installations division of GROUPE GORGÉ designs, assembles, installs and maintains integrated solutions in the areas of protection against industrial, natural or terrorist hazards. The Smart Safety Systems segment focus on drones, robotic systems and simulation. The 3D Printing segment engages in the broadening of its range of machines and plastic materials. Groupe Gorgé was founded by Jean-Pierre Gorgé on November 3, 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.