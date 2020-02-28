Groupe Gorge SA (GGRGF) Got Some Good News

Kepler Capital analyst Baptiste de Leudeville upgraded Groupe Gorge SA (GGRGF) to Buy yesterday and set a price target of EUR18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Leudeville is ranked #4875 out of 5917 analysts.

Groupe Gorge SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.79.

The company has a one-year high of $20.55 and a one-year low of $11.63. Currently, Groupe Gorge SA has an average volume of 73.

Groupe Gorgé SA engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following business divisions: Protection of High Risk Installations, Smart Safety Systems, and 3D Printing.