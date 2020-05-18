Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Armintas Sinkevicius from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Group 1 Automotive (GPI), with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.7% and a 36.5% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Sonic Automotive, and GoodYear Tire.

Group 1 Automotive has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $89.25, which is an 85.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $110.11 and a one-year low of $26.26. Currently, Group 1 Automotive has an average volume of 368.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GPI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. engages in the automotive retailing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.