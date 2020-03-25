Grocery Outlet Holding (GO) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Hold rating on Grocery Outlet Holding (GO) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 46.6% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Grocery Outlet Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a one-year high of $47.57 and a one-year low of $22.00. Currently, Grocery Outlet Holding has an average volume of 1.04M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GO in relation to earlier this year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.