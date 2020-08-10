Grocery Outlet Holding (GO) Receives a Buy from MKM Partners

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk maintained a Buy rating on Grocery Outlet Holding (GO) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.33, close to its 52-week high of $47.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.7% and a 39.4% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Craft Brewers Alliance, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Grocery Outlet Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.80, representing a -4.2% downside. In a report issued on August 4, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Based on Grocery Outlet Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $760 million and net profit of $12.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $606 million and had a net profit of $3.77 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 91 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GO in relation to earlier this year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.