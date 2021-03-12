Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Sean Lee CFA reiterated a Buy rating on Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.75.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 77.1% and a 69.2% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as CASI Pharmaceuticals, Kazia Therapeutics, and Alphatec Holdings.

Gritstone Oncology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.33.

The company has a one-year high of $35.20 and a one-year low of $2.54. Currently, Gritstone Oncology has an average volume of 3.31M.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded in August 2015 by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.