Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 53.4% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Orion Group Holdings.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.75 and a one-year low of $2.03. Currently, Grindrod Shipping Holdings has an average volume of 25.47K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of maritime transportation services. It operates through the Drybulk Carriers and Tankers business segments. The Drybulk Carriers business segment transports a range of major and minor bulk and breakbulk commodities with its handysize and supramax vessels. The Tankers business segment owns and charter-in small and medium range tankers used in carrying liquid and petroleum products. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Singapore.