Grifols SA (GRFS) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

Christine Brown- March 10, 2020, 2:24 AM EDT

Kepler Capital analyst Oliver Reinberg maintained a Hold rating on Grifols SA (GRFS) yesterday and set a price target of EUR28.90. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Reinberg is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 43.5% success rate. Reinberg covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Dialog Semiconductor, and Koninklijke Philips.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Grifols SA with a $32.93 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Grifols SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $223 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $146 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts