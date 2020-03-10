Grifols SA (GRFS) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Oliver Reinberg maintained a Hold rating on Grifols SA (GRFS) yesterday and set a price target of EUR28.90. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Reinberg is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 43.5% success rate. Reinberg covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Dialog Semiconductor, and Koninklijke Philips.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Grifols SA with a $32.93 average price target.

Based on Grifols SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $223 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $146 million.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use.