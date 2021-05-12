Griffon (GFF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Robert W. Baird and Stephens gave Griffon (NYSE: GFF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Buy rating on Griffon yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.93, close to its 52-week high of $29.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 54.6% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Genuine Parts Company, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Wesco International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Griffon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.33, a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.19 and a one-year low of $13.49. Currently, Griffon has an average volume of 207.8K.

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The Consumer and Professional Products segment operates through AMES. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors. The Defense Electronics segment focuses on sophisticated intelligence, surveillance, and communications solutions for defense, aerospace, and commercial customers. The company was founded on May 18, 1959 and is headquartered in New York, NY.