Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN), with a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 53.9% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and DASAN Zhone Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Grid Dynamics Holdings with a $10.50 average price target.

