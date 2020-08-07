Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) today and set a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 59.0% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Grid Dynamics Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.75, implying a 57.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GDYN in relation to earlier this year.

