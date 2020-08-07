Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 66.6% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Sapiens International, and Exlservice Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Grid Dynamics Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.25.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GDYN in relation to earlier this year.

