Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 57.6% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Grid Dynamics Holdings with a $11.25 average price target, representing a 25.0% upside. In a report issued on November 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GDYN in relation to earlier this year.

