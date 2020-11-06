Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 65.5% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., SS&C Technologies Holdings, and Bottomline Technologies.

Grid Dynamics Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.88.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GDYN in relation to earlier this year.

