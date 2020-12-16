Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN) yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.6% and a 84.6% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Grid Dynamics Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.75, a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Grid Dynamics Holdings’ market cap is currently $563.8M and has a P/E ratio of 74.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.56.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GDYN in relation to earlier this year.

