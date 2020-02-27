Greif (GEF) Gets a Sell Rating from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Sell rating on Greif (GEF) today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 70.5% success rate. Josephson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Greif with a $41.25 average price target.

Greif’s market cap is currently $2.18B and has a P/E ratio of 12.75. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GEF in relation to earlier this year.

Greif, Inc. engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management.