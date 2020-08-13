Greensky (GSKY) Receives a Hold from Truist Financial

Truist Financial analyst Andrew Jeffrey maintained a Hold rating on Greensky (GSKY) yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Jeffrey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 73.8% success rate. Jeffrey covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Fidelity National Info, and Alliance Data Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Greensky is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $4.50.

Based on Greensky’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $121 million and GAAP net loss of $3.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $104 million and had a net profit of $2.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GSKY in relation to earlier this year.

GreenSky, Inc. operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. Its technology platform addresses an opportunity in mobile, online and in-store point of sale finance, driving value for its constituents: merchants, banks and consumers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.