Greensky (GSKY) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained a Hold rating on Greensky (GSKY) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 74.1% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Bottomline Technologies, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Greensky is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $5.00.

The company has a one-year high of $7.40 and a one-year low of $3.34. Currently, Greensky has an average volume of 1.13M.

GreenSky, Inc. operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. Its technology platform addresses an opportunity in mobile, online and in-store point of sale finance, driving value for its constituents: merchants, banks and consumers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.