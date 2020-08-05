Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF) Receives a Buy from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood assigned a Buy rating to Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF) today and set a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #1274 out of 6858 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Greenbrook Tms is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.80, representing a 139.9% upside. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.25 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.27 and a one-year low of $0.89. Currently, Greenbrook Tms has an average volume of 1,103.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It operates through Outpatient Mental Health Service Centers segment. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.