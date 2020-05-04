Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on May 1, Tania Gonsalves from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF), with a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.31.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Greenbrook Tms with a $2.70 average price target, a 95.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Clarus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.72 and a one-year low of $0.90. Currently, Greenbrook Tms has an average volume of 3,902.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It operates through Outpatient Mental Health Service Centers segment. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.