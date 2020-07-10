Greenbrier (GBX) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Matt Elkott maintained a Buy rating on Greenbrier (GBX) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 44.0% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Freightcar America, and Trinity Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Greenbrier is a Hold with an average price target of $21.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Greenbrier’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $624 million and net profit of $13.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $659 million and had a net profit of $2.77 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GBX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels. The Wheels and Parts segment produces railroad accessories and provides wheel and axle maintenance and services. The Leasing and Services segment offers management solutions to railcars for railroads, shippers, and carriers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.