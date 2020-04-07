Greenbrier (GBX) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Matt Elkott maintained a Buy rating on Greenbrier (GBX) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.36, close to its 52-week low of $12.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.4% and a 35.8% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Trinity Industries, and Cummins.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Greenbrier with a $27.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.41 and a one-year low of $12.90. Currently, Greenbrier has an average volume of 553.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GBX in relation to earlier this year.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels. The Wheels and Parts segment produces railroad accessories and provides wheel and axle maintenance and services. The Leasing and Services segment offers management solutions to railcars for railroads, shippers, and carriers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.