Greenbrier (GBX) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Matt Elkott maintained a Buy rating on Greenbrier (GBX) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 60.3% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Freightcar America, and Trinity Industries.

Greenbrier has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Greenbrier’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $35.11 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $17.96 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.