Greenbrier (GBX) Got Some Bad News

Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak downgraded Greenbrier (GBX) to Sell yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.23, close to its 52-week low of $13.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 42.7% success rate. Poliniak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Greenbrier with a $33.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Greenbrier’s market cap is currently $540.1M and has a P/E ratio of 9.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.53.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GBX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels. The Wheels and Parts segment produces railroad accessories and provides wheel and axle maintenance and services. The Leasing and Services segment offers management solutions to railcars for railroads, shippers, and carriers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.