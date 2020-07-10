Greenbrier (GBX) Gets a Sell Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Allison Poliniak from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Greenbrier (GBX). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 56.7% success rate. Poliniak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Greenbrier with a $21.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.30 and a one-year low of $12.89. Currently, Greenbrier has an average volume of 505.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GBX in relation to earlier this year.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels. The Wheels and Parts segment produces railroad accessories and provides wheel and axle maintenance and services. The Leasing and Services segment offers management solutions to railcars for railroads, shippers, and carriers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.