Greenbrier (GBX) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Matt Elkott from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Greenbrier (GBX), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.09, close to its 52-week low of $21.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 43.1% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Trinity Industries, and Cummins.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Greenbrier is a Hold with an average price target of $33.00.

Greenbrier’s market cap is currently $751.3M and has a P/E ratio of 12.59. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.59.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GBX in relation to earlier this year.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.