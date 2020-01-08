Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) Receives a Buy from Echelon Wealth Partners

In a report issued on January 6, Matthew Pallotta from Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF), with a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.92, close to its 52-week low of $7.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Pallotta is ranked #5150 out of 5783 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Green Thumb Industries is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.02, implying a 104.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 3, Beacon also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$24.00 price target.

Based on Green Thumb Industries’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $17.13 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.34 million.

Green Thumb Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of branded cannabis products. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment includes cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis via retail stores. The Retail segment consists of trading cannabis to patients and consumers.

