Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF), with a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 43.8% success rate. Bottomley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Vireo Health International, and OrganiGram Holdings.

Green Thumb Industries has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.40, a 79.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.12 and a one-year low of $3.69. Currently, Green Thumb Industries has an average volume of 372.3K.

Green Thumb Industries is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and produces and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through wholesale and retail channels in the United States. It has a presence in 12 states and operates over 30 cannabis stores under the chains Rise and Essence. Green Thumb is focusing its expansion on limited license states with large populations, and it does not currently export into the global medical market due to U.S. federal prohibition. It offers multiple products under a portfolio of cannabis consumer packaged goods brands, including Dr. Solomon’s, Dogwalkers, and Beboe.

