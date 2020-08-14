Green Plains Partners (GPP) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report issued on July 9, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Green Plains Partners (GPP), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 56.5% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Nextera Energy Partners, and Clean Energy Fuels.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Green Plains Partners with a $12.50 average price target, representing a 51.7% upside. In a report issued on August 11, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.81 and a one-year low of $3.47. Currently, Green Plains Partners has an average volume of 95.21K.

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.