Green Plains Partners (GPP) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov reiterated a Buy rating on Green Plains Partners (GPP) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 56.2% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Maxeon Solar Technologies, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Green Plains Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

Green Plains Partners’ market cap is currently $186.8M and has a P/E ratio of 4.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.27.

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.