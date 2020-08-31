Green Plains (GPRE) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

In a report released today, Laurence Alexander from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Green Plains (GPRE), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 70.0% success rate. Alexander covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA, Sherwin-Williams Company, and GCP Applied Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Green Plains with a $17.00 average price target.

Based on Green Plains’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $418 million and GAAP net loss of $8.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $631 million and had a GAAP net loss of $45.34 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Green Plains, Inc. engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment includes grain procurement and its commodity marketing business, which markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distillers grains, and corn oil produced at ethanol plants. The Food and Ingredients segment is involved in cattle food-grade corn oil operations. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing, and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded in June 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.