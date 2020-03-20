Green Dot (GDOT) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating on Green Dot (GDOT) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.43, close to its 52-week low of $14.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 50.3% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Green Dot with a $38.00 average price target, an 118.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $35.00 price target.

Green Dot’s market cap is currently $1.08B and has a P/E ratio of 11.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.14.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of prepaid cards, debit cards, checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements, and tax refund processing services.