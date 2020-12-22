Green Dot (GDOT) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Buy rating on Green Dot (GDOT) on May 15 and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.15, close to its 52-week high of $64.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, BigCommerce Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Green Dot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.38, a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $64.97 and a one-year low of $14.20. Currently, Green Dot has an average volume of 656.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GDOT in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges, a Director at GDOT sold 5,012 shares for a total of $276,362.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company. It engages in the provision of prepaid cards, debit cards, checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements, and tax refund processing services. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; and Processing and Settlement Services. The Account Services segment offers deposit account programs that can be acquired through omni-channel distribution platform. The Processing and Settlement Services segment comprises products and services that all specialize in facilitating the movement of funds on behalf of consumers and businesses. The company was founded by Steven W. Streit in October 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

