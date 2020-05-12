Green Dot (GDOT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BTIG and Barclays gave Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating on Green Dot today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 60.7% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Green Dot with a $36.30 average price target, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.86 and a one-year low of $14.20. Currently, Green Dot has an average volume of 948.6K.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company. It engages in the provision of prepaid cards, debit cards, checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements, and tax refund processing services. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; and Processing and Settlement Services. The Account Services segment offers deposit account programs that can be acquired through omni-channel distribution platform. The Processing and Settlement Services segment comprises products and services that all specialize in facilitating the movement of funds on behalf of consumers and businesses. The company was founded by Steven W. Streit in October 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

