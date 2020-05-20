Green Dot (GDOT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barclays and BTIG gave Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Green Dot today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 53.3% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Green Dot has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.82, which is a -4.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on Green Dot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $362 million and net profit of $46.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $341 million and had a net profit of $64.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GDOT in relation to earlier this year.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company. It engages in the provision of prepaid cards, debit cards, checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements, and tax refund processing services. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; and Processing and Settlement Services. The Account Services segment offers deposit account programs that can be acquired through omni-channel distribution platform. The Processing and Settlement Services segment comprises products and services that all specialize in facilitating the movement of funds on behalf of consumers and businesses. The company was founded by Steven W. Streit in October 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

