Green Dot (GDOT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BTIG and Barclays gave Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Michael Grondahl assigned a Buy rating to Green Dot today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 49.1% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Green Dot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.30, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Green Dot’s market cap is currently $1.62B and has a P/E ratio of 17.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.10.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company. It engages in the provision of prepaid cards, debit cards, checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements, and tax refund processing services. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; and Processing and Settlement Services. The Account Services segment offers deposit account programs that can be acquired through omni-channel distribution platform. The Processing and Settlement Services segment comprises products and services that all specialize in facilitating the movement of funds on behalf of consumers and businesses. The company was founded by Steven W. Streit in October 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

