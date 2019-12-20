Green Dot (GDOT) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Ashish Sabadra from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Green Dot (GDOT), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.66, close to its 52-week low of $21.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Sabadra is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 56.0% success rate. Sabadra covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fleetcor Technologies, TransUnion, and IHS Markit.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Green Dot with a $32.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $84.00 and a one-year low of $21.97. Currently, Green Dot has an average volume of 704.1K.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company. It engages in the provision of prepaid cards, debit cards, checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements, and tax refund processing services.

