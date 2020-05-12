Green Dot (GDOT) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Green Dot (GDOT), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 58.9% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Green Dot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.30.

The company has a one-year high of $51.86 and a one-year low of $14.20. Currently, Green Dot has an average volume of 948.6K.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company. It engages in the provision of prepaid cards, debit cards, checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements, and tax refund processing services. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; and Processing and Settlement Services. The Account Services segment offers deposit account programs that can be acquired through omni-channel distribution platform. The Processing and Settlement Services segment comprises products and services that all specialize in facilitating the movement of funds on behalf of consumers and businesses. The company was founded by Steven W. Streit in October 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

